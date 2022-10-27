November 8th Election Ballot Issues – Amendment 5

The Missouri ballot for November 8th includes five statewide ballot issues. Four are “amendments” and the fifth is a Constitutional Convention Question.

Amendment 5 is about the Missouri National Guard

Amendment 5

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Missouri National Guard – currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety – be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new state agency, headed by an adjutant general appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor by and with the advice and consent of the senate.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the National Guard.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Share this: Tweet



