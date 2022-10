A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers arrested 40-year-old Tara L Lawson for alleged possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a Clay County warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for resisting arrest by fleeing. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.

