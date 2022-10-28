Ramp & Crossover Closings In Livingston County

Ramp and Crossover Closures will begin Saturday along US 36 in Livingston County for resurfacing.  Contractor Herzog Contracting Corp. has scheduled the work as follows.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

    • Crossover at Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe, east of US 65
    • Crossover at Fellows Street/Route C in Utica

Tuesday, Nov. 1st, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

    • Westbound on and off ramps at US 65 in Chillicothe

Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Eastbound on and off ramps at US 65 in Chillicothe

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

