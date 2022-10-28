Transportation Issues On County Commission Agenda

Bridges, Sidewalks, and Health Insurance are on the Livingston County Commissioners’ agenda for next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Courthouse.

Thursday:

At 9:30, the commissioners meet with engineers for Bridge projects.

At 10:00 they will discuss sidewalk repairs.

At 11:00 am is a meeting about health insurance.

Also on the agenda are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

