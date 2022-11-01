Carroll County Resurfacing Projects

The resurfacing of two Carroll County roads, as part of Gov. Parson’s Rural Roads program, could begin this week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor could begin asphalt resurfacing in Carroll County as early as Thursday.

Carroll County Route B from US 24/65 south of Carrollton to US 24/Route MM east of Carrollton

Carroll County Route MM from US 24 east of Carrollton to the end-of-state-maintenance

During construction, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zones by flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place while work zones are active. Crews will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

