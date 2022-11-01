Public Hearing For Roy Blunt Reservoir Water Supply

A Public Hearing for the Roy Blunt Reservoir Water Supply Project will be held Thursday at 5:00 pm at the Community Center in Milan. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will be hosting a Public Hearing to receive comments on the proposed Grant and Loan package application for the Roy Blunt Reservoir Water Supply Project. Members of the lake Project Team will provide an overview of the lake project, a status update, and the final Plan of Finance which includes the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development Grant and Loan package for which the commission is applying.

The public is welcome to ask questions or make comments about the application. Minutes will be recorded and provided to the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development for review.

