Ronald John Parker, 75, of Chula, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ronald was born in Huston, Texas to parents Ira J. Parker and Alice Kutcher Parker on August 25, 1947. He graduated high school in Fort Worth, Texas and earned a Liberal Arts Degree from UCA College.

Ronald had a special love for dogs and trees of all kinds. He was an avid train enthusiast.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Parker Martin of Liberty, Missouri.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Alice Parker.

Memorials in honor of Ronald may be made to Forrest O’Tripplet Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5-7 pm

Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 am.

