Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report since Mid October includes several incidents and arrests.

Incident Reports:

October 15th, a Mooresville resident reported burglary and theft of medication from their home. Investigation continues.

October 18th, a Mooresville resident reported the theft of a .22 caliber rifle from the home.

October 20 at 5:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a dog bite incident in the 400 block of Chapman in Chula. The victim received significant injury requiring medical attention. Victim explained this is the first reported bite from the pit bull but the second actual incident. Livingston County Health Center was notified as required.

October 30th, deputies began an investigation of burglary and theft from a location in the 500 block of East Polk. Investigation continues.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested October 17:

Tennessee resident, 40-year-old Joshua Paul Todd, was arrested in Tennessee on a Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on a DWI-Persistent Offender charge. Bond set at $10,000 cash. A second warrant had no bond allowed.

Arrested October 30:

34-year-old David Edward Buesing was arrested by Jackson County authorities on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court for alleged Non-Support – Total Arrears in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments. Bond set at $3,000 cash.

Other Arrests:

October 21st, deputies arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of Chillicothe, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court for alleged Driving While Revoked/Suspended. Five days later he was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on a charge of alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance.

