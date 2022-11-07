Chillicothe’s Joy Toy Program – Sign-Up & Donations

The annual Joy Toy holiday toy distribution will be in early December and now is the time for families to Sign Up! 55 and Go Director Patti Mefford urges families in need of Christmas Assistance to call her office.

Mefford says it is not too late to make donations for the Joy Toy Program.

Donations can be dropped at the Martin Street side of their building. Please use the second door as you are headed south. If you have questions or need more information, call 660-646-0010.

