2022 Teacher of the Year & Beacon Building Awards

The annual Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards were announced for the various building throughout the Chillicothe R-II School District. The building winners are nominated by their peers for recognition. The building winners receive a prize and are the finalist for the district-wide awards that are announced after the Winter Break.

Kristi Christy on being Chillicothe High School’s Teacher of the Year. School Resource Officer Mike Lewis on being Chillicothe High School Beacon of the Year.

Shanda Wagers – Chillicothe Middle School Teacher of the Year and Janet Abbey- Chillicothe Middle School Beacon of the Year!

Ellen Gott as Dewey School Teacher of the Year. Congratulations to Jessica O’Berry as Dewey School Beacon of the Year.

Katie Maples – Field Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Chris Shearer – Field Elementary School Beacon of the Year,!

Shanna Johnson – Chillicothe Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Sadie Beetsma – Chillicothe Elementary School Beacon of the Year

Reid Stephens – Grand River Technical School Teacher of the Year, Tonia Akerson – Grand River Technical School Beacon of the Year

Amber Scott, Transportation Secretary, has also been nominated for the Beacon Award.

Share this: Tweet



