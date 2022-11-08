Black Wins 12th District Senate Seat
The new Senator for Missouri’s 12th District is Rusty Black. Black received nearly 81% of the vote, winning all 19 counties. Black says he is happy to win!
Black will have less than two months of transition time from the House side to the Senate. He says he will be busy beginning later this week.
The vote total was 50,959 for Black and 12,082 for Baumli. A breakdown of the votes by county is below.
County Black Baumli
|Andrew
|5,262
|1,444
|Atchison
|1,590
|329
|Buchanan
|1,837
|498
|Caldwell
|2,872
|539
|Carroll
|2,838
|495
|Chariton
|2,265
|523
|Clinton
|5,506
|1,922
|Daviess
|2,196
|466
|De Kalb
|2,772
|561
|Gentry
|1,907
|416
|Grundy
|2,761
|438
|Harrison
|2,387
|339
|Holt
|1,468
|201
|Linn
|3,308
|823
|Livingston
|4,007
|731
|Mercer
|1,098
|161
|Nodaway
|4,721
|1,759
|Sullivan
|1,471
|270
|Worth
|693
|167
|Total
|50,959
|12,082