Black Wins 12th District Senate Seat

The new Senator for Missouri’s 12th District is Rusty Black.  Black received nearly 81% of the vote, winning all 19 counties.  Black says he is happy to win!

Black will have less than two months of transition time from the House side to the Senate.  He says he will be busy beginning later this week.

The vote total was 50,959 for Black and 12,082 for Baumli.  A breakdown of the votes by county is below.

County                                       Black                                Baumli

Andrew 5,262 1,444
Atchison 1,590 329
Buchanan 1,837 498
Caldwell 2,872 539
Carroll 2,838 495
Chariton 2,265 523
Clinton 5,506 1,922
Daviess 2,196 466
De Kalb 2,772 561
Gentry 1,907 416
Grundy 2,761 438
Harrison 2,387 339
Holt 1,468 201
Linn 3,308 823
Livingston 4,007 731
Mercer 1,098 161
Nodaway 4,721 1,759
Sullivan 1,471 270
Worth 693 167
Total 50,959 12,082

 

