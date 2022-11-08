Black Wins 12th District Senate Seat

The new Senator for Missouri’s 12th District is Rusty Black. Black received nearly 81% of the vote, winning all 19 counties. Black says he is happy to win!

Black will have less than two months of transition time from the House side to the Senate. He says he will be busy beginning later this week.

The vote total was 50,959 for Black and 12,082 for Baumli. A breakdown of the votes by county is below.

County Black Baumli

Andrew 5,262 1,444 Atchison 1,590 329 Buchanan 1,837 498 Caldwell 2,872 539 Carroll 2,838 495 Chariton 2,265 523 Clinton 5,506 1,922 Daviess 2,196 466 De Kalb 2,772 561 Gentry 1,907 416 Grundy 2,761 438 Harrison 2,387 339 Holt 1,468 201 Linn 3,308 823 Livingston 4,007 731 Mercer 1,098 161 Nodaway 4,721 1,759 Sullivan 1,471 270 Worth 693 167 Total 50,959 12,082

