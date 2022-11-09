Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team Participates In North Area Bowling Tourney

The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team participated in the North Area Bowling Tournament on Saturday. This tournament was located at Fast Lanes in Chillicothe. There were 140 Special Olympic athletes.

Chillicothe R-II Results:

1st place with a Gold Medal:

Faith Parrack-Renfron

Gunner Fidler

Hunter Standley

Katelyn Cook

Joey Shannon

2nd Place with a Silver Medal:

William Gauthier

Kirkland Christy

Ace Konopasek

Braydon Kimbrough

Jayden Coe

3rd Place with a Bronze Medal:

Zackery Williamson

The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team is Coached by Kaycee Capps and Chaperons include: Jessica Saucedo, Amanda Sackrey, Ashley Gauthier, Brenda Baker, Natalie Holcer, Cherokee Shipley, Cindy Maasdam, Amanda Hall, and Joel Hultman.

