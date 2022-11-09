Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team Participates In North Area Bowling Tourney

Leave a comment

The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team participated in the North Area Bowling Tournament on Saturday. This tournament was located at Fast Lanes in Chillicothe. There were 140 Special Olympic athletes.

 

Chillicothe R-II Results:

 

1st place with a Gold Medal:

     Faith Parrack-Renfron

     Gunner Fidler

     Hunter Standley

     Katelyn Cook

     Joey Shannon

 

2nd Place with a Silver Medal:

      William Gauthier

      Kirkland Christy

      Ace Konopasek

      Braydon Kimbrough

      Jayden Coe

 

3rd Place with a Bronze Medal:

      Zackery Williamson

 

The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team is Coached by Kaycee Capps and Chaperons include: Jessica Saucedo, Amanda Sackrey, Ashley Gauthier, Brenda Baker, Natalie Holcer, Cherokee Shipley, Cindy Maasdam, Amanda Hall, and Joel Hultman.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *