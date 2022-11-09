Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team Participates In North Area Bowling Tourney
The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team participated in the North Area Bowling Tournament on Saturday. This tournament was located at Fast Lanes in Chillicothe. There were 140 Special Olympic athletes.
Chillicothe R-II Results:
1st place with a Gold Medal:
Faith Parrack-Renfron
Gunner Fidler
Hunter Standley
Katelyn Cook
Joey Shannon
2nd Place with a Silver Medal:
William Gauthier
Kirkland Christy
Ace Konopasek
Braydon Kimbrough
Jayden Coe
3rd Place with a Bronze Medal:
Zackery Williamson
The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team is Coached by Kaycee Capps and Chaperons include: Jessica Saucedo, Amanda Sackrey, Ashley Gauthier, Brenda Baker, Natalie Holcer, Cherokee Shipley, Cindy Maasdam, Amanda Hall, and Joel Hultman.