Election Results For the Area Counties

For the area counties,

Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout.

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes.

For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes.

Grundy County Election Results

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rusty Black received 2,761 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 438 votes.

For 2nd District State Rep, Republican Mazzie Boyd received 2,703 votes to Democrat Lois Pontius with 499 votes. Boyde won the seat with a total of 10,567 votes to 2,212.

The Prosecuting Attorney Question was approved with 1,748 yes and 1,280 no.

The City of Galt question was approved 44 yes to 17 no

The Linn County Election Results include 50.98% voter turnout:

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rusty Black received 3,308 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 823 votes.

For 7th District State Representative, Republican Peggy McGaugh received 3,110 votes to Democrat Joshua Vance with 939.

For Presiding Commissioner – Republican Dick King 2,872 to Democrat Lonnie Trentham with 1,219. For Prosecuting Attorney – Republican Tracy Larson with 2,600 to Democrat Shiante McMahon with 1,422.

For Daviess County, the election results include 51.55% turnout.

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rusty Black received 2,196 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 466 votes.

For 2nd District State Rep, Republican Mazzie Boyd received 2,124 votes to Democrat Lois Pontius with 521 votes.

For Daviess County Question #1, voters approved with 1,365 yes to 1,208 no.

For Caldwell County, the election results include 59.33% turnout.

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rusty Black received 2,872 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 539 votes.

For 2nd District State Rep, Republican Mazzie Boyd received 2,693 votes to Democrat Lois Pontius with 657 votes.

For the Golden Age Nursing home question, the vote was 359 yes to 317 no. It was also approved in Carroll County and passed.

For Carroll County, the election results include 55.28% turnout.

For 7th District State Representative, Republican Peggy McGaugh received 2,880 votes to Democrat Joshua Vance with 439.

For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rusty Black received 2,838 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 495 votes.

For the Golden Age Nursing home question, the vote was 63 yes to 33 no.

Share this: Tweet



