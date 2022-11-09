Results For Ballot Question Voting

Statewide, voters approved three of the five ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

Amendment 1: on state investments by the State Treasurer

Statewide, Amendment 1 was defeated with 54.3% voting NO

Livingston County vote was 2,687 No – 1,826 Yes

Amendment 3: on Recreational Marijuana

Statewide, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% voting YES

Livingston County vote was 2,763 No – 1,969 Yes

Amendment 4: Authorizing an increase in minimum funding for a police force established by the State Board of Police (Kansas City)

Statewide, Amendment 4 passed with 63.2% voting YES

Livingston County vote was 3,032 Yes – 1,563 No

Amendment 5: Creating a Missouri Department of the National Guard

Statewide, Amendment 5 passed with 60.2% voting YES

Livingston County vote was 2,878 Yes – 1,693 No

Constitutional Convention:

Statewide, the Constitutional Convention question was defeated with 65.1% voting NO

Livingston County vote was 3,143 No – 1,376 Yes

