Chillicothe Festival Of Lights

Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights will open on November 19th with the opening ceremony. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays.

The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition, there will be hayrides available.

Crowe says the decorating of the park is a huge project and it takes time and lots of volunteers.

Donations of any amount help to support the Festival of Lights. A donation box can be found in the park

