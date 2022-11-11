School Board To Consider Bid For CES Expansion

A negotiated base bid for the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will be presented to the school board when they meet Tuesday. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the district office.

The agenda begins with the recognition of Dewey School Staff for the Blue Ribbon Award

Dr Wiebers will present the negotiated bid for the expansion project

The board will handle the district finance items

School Board Policy Updates will be considered

An executive session will be held for real estate, personnel, legal, and student matters.

