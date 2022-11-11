School Board To Consider Bid For CES Expansion
A negotiated base bid for the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will be presented to the school board when they meet Tuesday. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the district office.
The agenda begins with the recognition of Dewey School Staff for the Blue Ribbon Award
Dr Wiebers will present the negotiated bid for the expansion project
The board will handle the district finance items
School Board Policy Updates will be considered
An executive session will be held for real estate, personnel, legal, and student matters.