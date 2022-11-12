Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.

11:52 pm, Officers made a traffic stop in the 400 block of Washington Street… The driver consented to a vehicle search and drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. One person had a warrant and was arrested, posted bond, and was released.

