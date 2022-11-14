Winter Weather Advisory For North Missouri

The first significant snowfall of the season could happen tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Missouri, along and north of I-70. This is for the possibility of 1-2 inches of wet snow.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Williams says The Winter Weather Advisory is due to the weather system that will move in this evening.

Williams cautions those that need to be on the road.

You should also give yourself some extra time, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles, and if you are parked outside, clear all windows before hitting the road.

