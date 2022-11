The Bishop Hogan Eagles hosted the Hamilton Hornets for basketball games on Monday night.

The Lady Eagles defeated Hamilton by a score of 30-24. Dawson Baxter led the way for Bishop Hogan with 13, Abbie Marshall had 7, Kimber Woodworth had 6, and Farrah Lauhoff had 4.

The Bishop Hogan boys dropped their game against Hamilton 39-18. Burke Beetsma had 7 points, Bentley Lauhoff had 4, Mak Dickerson had 3, and Gunner Brobst had 2.

Share this: Tweet