The Chillicothe Country Club will burn a large brush pile as early as this Sunday. The Chillicothe City Council gave the approval, as long as they meet all MDC requirements. This includes having the fire at least 200 yards from any structure. The Country Club will have personnel on hand and water and fire extinguishers ready if the fire should spread.

If the weather conditions do not permit burning they will wait for another day.

