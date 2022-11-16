Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries

Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County.  State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph.  According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top.  They were not wearing safety belts.

