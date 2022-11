Chillicothe City Council approved personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department in executive session Monday.

The Council accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter/EMT Connor Dixon. They then approved hiring Dixon as a pay-by-call Firefighter/EMT at $13.25/hour

The council also approved hiring Amber Rounkles as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at $16.54 / hour

