Resurfacing Of Three Ramps At US 36 and US 65

Contractors and the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on US 36 at US 65 on Sunday. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on US 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp.

The ramps will not be closed simultaneously. These short-duration closures are planned for Sunday, when the number of vehicles using the ramps is lower, and to take advantage of favorable weather conditions.

The planned schedule includes:

Sunday:

  • 7 – 11 a.m.: Westbound on-ramps
  • 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Eastbound off-ramp
  • 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Eastbound on-ramp

The westbound off-ramp was completed earlier this month.

All work is weather permitting,

