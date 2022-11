The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team defeated the Cameron Dragons 43-16 on Friday night.

Howie Donoho led with 11 points, Logan Murrell had 10, Max Probasco had 8, Cooper Robinson 4, Jace Hail 4, Harry Costner 2, A.J. Schreiner 2, Bryson Shoop 2. There was playing time for Malakhi Shipley and Urijah Hunt.

