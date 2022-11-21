Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers

Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured.

Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.

At about 7:50 pm Saturday, Troopers in Caldwell County responded to a 17-year-old Cameron girl that had crashed on Barwick Drive, east of Cameron. The report states the teen was eastbound when she swerved to avoid a vehicle entering the intersection and ran off the road, striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Share this: Tweet



