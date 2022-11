Can you cook a turkey that is still frozen? Meredith Carothers from the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline says the simple answer is yes…

It will take about 90 minutes longer. For a 12-pound bird, it would normally take about 4 hours to reach the target temperature of 165 degrees, it will now take upwards of 6 hours.

Carothers cautions, DO NOT attempt to cook a frozen turkey in a deep fryer.

