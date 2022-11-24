GRVCO Concert

The annual Winter Concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will be December 10th at 3:00 pm. “The Bells of Christmas,” will be presented at the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 2:30 following the dress rehearsal and picture-taking session.

The musicians and choir members represent 13 Missouri communities.

Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization. All performances are free due to their Donor’s Club and the anonymous donors who contribute at the concerts.

