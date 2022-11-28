Lady Hornets Beat Maryville 68-35 In Game 1 Of Savannah Invitational

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Maryville 68-35 in their first pool play game of the 94th annual Savannah Invitational. The Lady Hornets got off to a quick start, leading 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 36-19 at the halftime break.

Three different Lady Hornets finished the game in double figures. Jessica Reeter had 20, Jolie Bonderer 16, and Kayanna Cranmer added 14.

Jessica Reeter knocked down four triples to break the school record for most three pointers in a career with 187 in Monday night’s win.

Bonderer spent most of the game guarding the Spoofhounds best scorer, Rylee Vierthaler, holding her to just 10 points, and only four after the first quarter.

The Lady Hornets take on Benton in the final pool play game of the tournament on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

