Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid to late November includes several investigations and arrests.

November 11th deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 7000 block of LIV 239. The investigation shows a man was injured.

November 16 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis responded to an incident at CHS involving 2 juveniles. Allegedly 1 pulled a large pocket knife with the blade open on another and threatened to stab them. The knife was seized, parent(s) and the juvenile officer were notified.

November 20 deputies began an investigation of domestic assault that began in Utica and ended in Chillicothe. A woman alleged a boyfriend was jealous over a phone assaulted her, refused to let her out of a vehicle in Chillicothe and once the victim was out of the car the boyfriend drove in a reckless manner. A report will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

November 24 deputies investigated an unattended death on LIV 520. The elderly male appeared to have passed in his sleep.

Most Wanted Updates:

Added November 18:

Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, 51, Avalon, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Stealing-4th or subsequent Offense within 10 years. Bond set at $10,000. He also has a warrant from Carroll County, for alleged Stealing-$750 or more, bond also set at $10,000.

Bryan Michael Flemming, 36, Seymour, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on 2 counts of Non-Support. Bond set at $2,000 cash.

Iman Issa Weir, 31, Detroit, wanted on two Livingston County warrants being for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged Possession of Controlled Substance

Other Arrests:

November 16 deputies arrested Kalie Marie Kuhl, 32, Chillicothe for alleged Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually when stopped at Cherry and Second Street. The male owner of the vehicle later frequently called the LCSO cussing staff and making demands about his vehicle as his vehicle had been towed from the scene and license plates which were seized due to an order from DOR.

November 17 deputies arrested Alicia Irene Mason, 41, Chillicothe on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Forgery. Ms. Mason was transferred to Macon County Jail in lieu of bond.

November 18 deputies arrested Joshua Lamoyn Walton, 30, Chillicothe, when he surrendered on Livingston County warrant for alleged Domestic Assault-3rd degree. He was processed and released after posting bond.

November 21 deputies arrested Katelan Marie Chase, 29, Chillicothe, on Livingston County warrant for alleged class D felony Stealing-$750 or more. She was transferred to Macon County Jail in lieu of bond.

November 25. a deputy observed a person driving who was known to have a revoked or suspended driver’s license. That vehicle was stopped at Mitchell Road and Third Street in Chillicothe and officers arrested Kimberly Rea Moore, 35, Chillicothe for DWS. She was processed and released.

Share this: Tweet



