Weekend Police Report

One-hundred-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend.

Sunday – 50 calls for service

02:07 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and Webster Street. During the stop, the driver was found to be driving with a suspended driving status. The driver was arrested and cited.

2:13 a.m., Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine St. and Webster St. The vehicle failed to yield to the Officers. They continued eastbound eventually striking the railroad tracks and became high-centered. The driver fled the scene on foot. The license plates on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle stolen from a different county. Officers searched the vehicle and located a large amount of controlled substances. The investigation is continuing.

12:28 p.m., Officers responded to a private property motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of W Business 36 Highway. Officers ensured insurance information was exchanged.

Saturday – 59 calls

2:05 pm, Single vehicle, non-injury crash at Mitchell Rd. and US 36. The vehicle struck a Yield sign, but sign still in place. Report taken.

5:54 pm, Out of control juvenile in the 1500 block of Third Street. Officers calmed situation and resident will call back if needed. Officers returned twice more to the residence and the subject was taken by family member for evaluation. A report was sent to the Juvenile Authority.

