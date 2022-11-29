Chillicothe Police For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 93 calls for service Monday.  Those calls include:

5:06 pm, an individual turned themself in on a Livingston Co. warrant.  They were unable to post bond and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:25 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of N. Washington Street for a traffic violation.  Investigation revealed that the 24-year-old Illinois resident was in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.  They were arrested, processed, cited, and released.

 

