City Pays Off Chilli Bay Water Park

Chillicothe Bay Water Park will celebrate it’s 10th year when they open next spring, but the financing for that project is already at that 10-year mark. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the approval of the bills at Monday’s City council meeting marked the payoff of that debt.

The final payment was just over $500,000.

Frampton says there are no immediate plans for those funds from the Capital Improvement Fund.

The funds are used for new construction and maintenance of current city property. It can also used for streets.

