Council Approves Brush Pile Burn

The burning of a pile of brush on the property for the old Chillicothe Sale Barn was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. Owner Lonnie Sewell appeared before the council Monday to make the request. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the burn is approved after some additional work is complete.

Any building materials in the pile will be removed and Sewell will need to check with the Fire Chief prior to the burn to ensure weather conditions are acceptable for burning.

Share this: Tweet



