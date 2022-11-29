Getting A Real Christmas Tree? Get It Early & Keep It Watered

If you want a real Christmas Tree this year, the National Christmas Tree Association says the supplies will be tight again as consumer demand has been up since COVID. Tim O’Connor with the National Christmas Tree Association recommends getting the tree early.

Of course, some will choose to gut their own tree. Either way, once you get that tree home, you will want to get it in the base and get it watered. A Christmas tree expert, Josh, says first you need to cut a bit off the bottom of the tree to allow it to start drinking up the water.

When decorating that tree, if you are using lights, check them over, make sure there are no frayed wires, and remember to turn the lights off when you are not around and overnight.

