GRTS Receives MACCO Grant

Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grants to further support the important work that these programs do to ensure all Missouri students are prepared for success upon graduation.

Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and was included in Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal. MACCO grants local education agencies (LEAs) up to $400,000 to:

Create new high-demand and emerging programs

Construct a new area career center building

Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center

Update or expand current CTE programs

Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs

Upgrade equipment and instructional technology

Three area schools are recipients of $400,000 each. They include:

Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe, Carrollton Area Career Center in Carrollton, and Linn County Area Career and Technical Center in Brookfield.

