The Bishop Hogan Middle School Basketball teams hosted the Trenton Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles won 40-8. Farrah Lauhoff and Abby Marshall had 12 points each, Dawson Baxter had eight points, Kimber Woodworth had six, and Libbie Bonderer had two.

The Bishop Hogan boys won against Trenton by a score of 28-27. Jameson Marshall had 11 points, Bently Lauhoff had 10, and Burke Beetsma had seven.

