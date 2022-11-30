Chillicothe Boys Basketball Falls To Hogan Prep 48-43 In Season Opener

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team dropped its season opener against Hogan Prep 48-43 in Round 1 of the Savannah Invitational on Tuesday night.

The Hornets got out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but a 20-5 run late in the first half from Hogan Prep gave the Rams a 29-23 halftime lead. Chillicothe got it back to within three points with less than two minutes remaining, but they could never regain the lead.

James Mathew was the workhorse for the Hornets tallying 14 points and unofficially 15 rebounds. Griff Bonderer added on 13 points as well for Chillicothe.

The Hornets take on Benton in Round 2 of the Consolation Bracket on Thursday night at 8:30 pm. The game will be broadcasted live on KCHI!

Share this: Tweet



