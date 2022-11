The joint meeting of the Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 and Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection, Inc. of Livingston County, will be held Tuesday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center, at the Litton Ag Center complex.

The agenda will include: finances, new equipment and possible grants available, old equipment needing repairs, and recognition evening.

An executive session is planned if needed.

