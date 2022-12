A book signing for a local author will be held a Boji Stone on December 8th. Kirsten Mouton, author of Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles and Romance!, which covers the earliest known opera houses, nickelodeons, and moves into the era of big theatres like the Ritz and Ben Bolt.

The book signing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Livingston County Preservation Society.

