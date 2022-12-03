Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Chillicothe Police Officers responded to 111 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:

2:45 PM, Officers received a call of a suspicious male claiming to be with ADT Security, but had a Brinks badge on. The man knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades. The resident denied entry to the man and he left. There was no marking on the car. Officers responded immediately, but were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle and male. Officers contacted Brinks Security and they do not sent out technicians without requested services. Chillicothe Police Department urge residents to be aware of this and contact the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121 if you know this individual or their whereabouts.

4:49 PM, Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane for a report of illegal burning. Officers contacted one subject and issued warnings and advised of the city ordinances.

6:41 PM, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of a two vehicle accident. One citation was issued for failing to yield.

