MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:

Carroll County

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

US 65 – Slope repair northbound at the bridge over Mound Creek, Dec. 5 – 9

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023

Livingston County

Route C – remains CLOSED at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, Dec. 5 through April 2023

