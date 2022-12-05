8th Grade Lady Hornets Bball Clinches 3rd At Savannah Tournament

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets clinched 3rd place in the Savannah Tournament with a big 29-21 win over Bode Middle School. Lydia Bonderer was unable to play, but the rest of the Hornets were able to pull out the victory!

Hope Donoho led the way with 16 points, going 10/13 from the free throw line. Landry Marsh added 9, and Bryleigh Gillespie put in 3 points. There was tremendous defensive play from Kiley Link, Sophie Hurtgen, and Violet Zabka who got her first recorded steal!

The Hornets will face Maryville in a girls/boys double header Monday.

