FEC – Essay Contest

The annual essay contest for Farmers Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour to Washington DC and The CYCLE program has a topic of lessons learned. The topic

“The greatest lesson I have learned in life is that I still have a lot to learn.” – anonymous.

What is an important life lesson you have recently learned?

The contest is open to Sophomores and Juniors that live in the Farmers Electric Cooperative service area. An essay of 250 – 600 words must be submitted with an entry form.

Farmers Electric will select two Juniors to be part of the Youth Tour to Washington DC. Three Sophomores will be chosen to participate in the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience of CYCLE, and will travel to Jefferson City for the program.

Entry forms are available at www.fec-co.com

