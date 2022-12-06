CHS Wrestling Kicks Off Season With 2nd Place Finish In Pleasant Hill Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Wrestling team kicked off the season over the weekend competing in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill. The Hornets had a very successful weekend and place 2nd overall as a team.

Team Results:

1) Smithville 400.0 2) Chillicothe 380.0 3) Pleasant Hill 363.0 4) Kirksville 304.0 5) Mexico 302.5 6) Blair Oaks 282.0 7) Harrisonville 274.5 8) Owensville 271.5 9) Basehor-Linwood KS 253.5 10) Clinton 234.0 11) Southern Boone 222.0 12) LaCygne-Prairie View KS 200.0 13) Nevada 189.0 14) Benton 173.0 15) Eldon 158.0

Individual Results:

106 – James Hail – 2nd (3-1)

113 – Bryce Bergan – 7th (0-2)

120 – Carter Shipers – 4th (2-3)

132 – Gavin Funk – 4th (2-3)

138 – Thomas Dela Rose – 13th (1-4)

144 – Bryce Dominique – 4th (4-2)

150 – Dawson Sutton – 13th (0-4)

157 – Justin Pyle – 1st (4-0)

165 – Cayden Larson – 3rd (5-1)

175 – Brody Cairns – 2nd (3-1)

215 – Martin More – 4th (4-2)

285 – Bo Smith – 2nd (4-1)

Share this: Tweet



