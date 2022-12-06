CHS Wrestling Kicks Off Season With 2nd Place Finish In Pleasant Hill Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Wrestling team kicked off the season over the weekend competing in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill. The Hornets had a very successful weekend and place 2nd overall as a team.
Team Results:
|1) Smithville
|400.0
|2) Chillicothe
|380.0
|3) Pleasant Hill
|363.0
|4) Kirksville
|304.0
|5) Mexico
|302.5
|6) Blair Oaks
|282.0
|7) Harrisonville
|274.5
|8) Owensville
|271.5
|9) Basehor-Linwood KS
|253.5
|10) Clinton
|234.0
|11) Southern Boone
|222.0
|12) LaCygne-Prairie View KS
|200.0
|13) Nevada
|189.0
|14) Benton
|173.0
|15) Eldon
|158.0
Individual Results:
106 – James Hail – 2nd (3-1)
113 – Bryce Bergan – 7th (0-2)
120 – Carter Shipers – 4th (2-3)
132 – Gavin Funk – 4th (2-3)
138 – Thomas Dela Rose – 13th (1-4)
144 – Bryce Dominique – 4th (4-2)
150 – Dawson Sutton – 13th (0-4)
157 – Justin Pyle – 1st (4-0)
165 – Cayden Larson – 3rd (5-1)
175 – Brody Cairns – 2nd (3-1)
215 – Martin More – 4th (4-2)
285 – Bo Smith – 2nd (4-1)