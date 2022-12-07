Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

2:01 am, Officers arrested a 20-year-old resident on a Missouri Probation /Parole Violation warrant. The arrest was made near Third and Elm Streets. The report indicates the person was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on the warrant and pending additional charges.

Officers handled continued investigations, well-being checks, answered questions, and worked with probation and parole and with the juvenile office. They also handled numerous traffic stops and building security checks.

