Traffic Shift In Grundy County

Traffic on the US 65 bridge over Missouri Highway 6 in Grundy County will shift onto the newly completed bridge deck. The contractor began stage one in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone while crews worked in the closed lane. Traffic will be shifted to the newly completed side for stage two. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct motorists through the work zone.

The traffic shift begins at 8:00 this morning and should be complete by 4:00 pm.

During the shift, barricades will be moved from one side of the road to the other and traffic may be stopped briefly. Motorists should expect delays.

Work on the project is expected to continue through early January 2023.

Share this: Tweet



