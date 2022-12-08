Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:

9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.

Additional calls included well-being checks, suspicious vehicles, animal control issues, continued investigations, and inquiries by other departments.

Share this: Tweet



