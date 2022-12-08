Clean Water On County Commission Agenda

Clean Water is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

At 9:30 is a meeting about the HVAC systems,

10:00, the commissioner will meet with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and concerned citizens about Clean Water.

Other items on the agenda include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday, December 15th, the commissioners will travel to Gallatin to attend the quarterly Northwest Commissioner’s meeting.

