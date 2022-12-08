Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday.

41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed.

42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.

45-year-old Lee Alvin Hines of Chillicothe was arrested by State Troopers on a parole warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000.

