Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday.
41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed.
42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
45-year-old Lee Alvin Hines of Chillicothe was arrested by State Troopers on a parole warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000.