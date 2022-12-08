MDC Provides Clinic For Missouri 340

Have you considered racing across the state of Missouri in a canoe or kayak? The Missouri 340 is an annual event that does just that. The race is held August 1st to the 4th, but preparations are underway now.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a FREE Missouri River 340 clinic, December 18th from Noon to 3:30 pm. this clinic will be held at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This clinic will help racers and support crew members get ready. It’s also open to anyone who is just curious about what it takes to paddle across Missouri in four days. Veteran racers will talk about the history of the race, how to prepare, what to take with you, and about many aspects of the race.

This clinic is open to paddlers ages 17 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NR.

